New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) MG Motor India on Tuesday reported sales of 1,016 units in May 2021 impacted by lockdown imposed to curb the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic along with production constraints due to diversion of oxygen for medical use.

The retail business was severely impacted as almost all markets remained closed during the lockdown for most part of the month of May 2021, the company said in a statement.

The company had sold 710 units in May last year, when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown.

"The vehicle production during the month was impacted due to shutdown to divert oxygen for medical use. Additionally, supply chain constraints impacted production as suppliers remained closed during the lockdown in May," it added.

Production levels also remain impacted by the shortage of semiconductor chips globally, the carmaker said.

MG Motor India Director – Sales Rakesh Sidana said, "In these times, our efforts continue to be directed towards keeping people safe and maximising service to the community."

He further said, "The continued lockdown in some states in June 2021 indicates that part shortage will continue to hamper overall production next month. Based on the booking trend we are hopeful of an uptrend in June."

Stating that the company has focused on community service over commerce during May, MG Motor India said it had recently joined hands with Devnandan Gases in Gujarat, and facilitated an increase in production of oxygen by 31 per cent at the latter's plant in Vadodara.

"It further aims to ramp up the throughput by 50 per cent soon. At the same time, MG's Hector Ambulances continue to serve doctors and medical staff during their service to the nation. Also, the automaker recently offered 200 sustainable beds for COVID-19 patients," the company said.

