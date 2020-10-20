New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Homegrown robot maker Milagrow expects multi-fold growth in sales this festive season, as people turned to robotic technology for cleaning homes and offices amid COVID-19.

The company said 90 per cent of sales are now being generated from the top 20 cities, and is getting regular traction from 80 cities.

"Milagrow is on track to achieve revenues to the tune of Rs 7.5 crore within this festive season. Contributing to this goal is the brand's extensive plans to capitalise on the upcoming festive season coupled with the resumption of services across corporates and the hospitality sector," the company said in a statement.

The company had clocked sale of only Rs 73 lakh in last year festive season.

"A year of anomalies, 2020 pushed millions of individuals the world over to rethink their lifestyles. In the absence of domestic help and the growing push for social distancing, an unprecedented number of people turned to robotic technology.

"Against this backdrop, Milagrow, India's number one consumer and service robots brand, clocked a whopping 723 per cent growth over last year, in the July to September quarter. Furthermore, it grew by 120 per cent in the second quarter, sequentially over the first quarter, this financial year," it said.

The robot maker firms said that the demand is now coming from cities like Kuthuparamba, Agra, Ludhiana, Vellore, Kochi, Vijayawada, and Vizag as well.

"It is delightful to see the incredible growth numbers we have garnered during this decidedly challenging year.

"With new products in the offing, a wider distribution network, the upcoming festive period, and the exponential increase in demand due to the outbreak, we are gearing up for further advancement in the coming months," Milagrow founder and chairman Rajeev Karwal said.

The company claims to have clocked a whopping 723 per cent growth in the July to September quarter over the last year.

"Furthermore, it grew by 120 per cent in the second quarter, sequentially over the first quarter, this financial year," the statement said.

