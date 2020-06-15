Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Latest News | Mindtree Appoints Vinit Teredesai as CFO

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 05:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Mindtree Appoints Vinit Teredesai as CFO

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) IT firm Mindtree on Monday said it has appointed former KPIT executive Vinit Teredesai as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The appointment is effective immediately.

Also Read | Acer Veriton N Series Business PC Launched in India at Rs 9,999.

Teredesai will be responsible for providing financial leadership to Mindtree in its global growth journey, Mindtree said in a statement.

He will be based in Bengaluru, it added.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A21s Confirmed to Be Launched in India on June 17.

"We are excited to welcome Vinit to the Mindtree family. Vinit's financial acumen and broad industry experience will be a great addition to the team as we work towards maintaining business momentum and creating enhanced stakeholder value," Mindtree CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said.

Teredesai has over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, auditing, taxation, fund raising, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring.

Earlier, he had served as the CFO and CIO of KPIT Technologies Ltd.

"As we experience unprecedented times, the role of Finance becomes more strategic. I look forward to working with Mindtree Minds to contribute to the company's success in the journey ahead," Teredesai said.

Senthil Kumar was serving the role in the interim, after Pradip Menon quit as CFO in November last year.

Kumar will resume his responsibilities as the Finance Controller at Mindtree, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement