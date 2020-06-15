Latest News | Mindtree Appoints Vinit Teredesai as CFO

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) IT firm Mindtree on Monday said it has appointed former KPIT executive Vinit Teredesai as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The appointment is effective immediately.

Teredesai will be responsible for providing financial leadership to Mindtree in its global growth journey, Mindtree said in a statement.

He will be based in Bengaluru, it added.

"We are excited to welcome Vinit to the Mindtree family. Vinit's financial acumen and broad industry experience will be a great addition to the team as we work towards maintaining business momentum and creating enhanced stakeholder value," Mindtree CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said.

Teredesai has over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, auditing, taxation, fund raising, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring.

Earlier, he had served as the CFO and CIO of KPIT Technologies Ltd.

"As we experience unprecedented times, the role of Finance becomes more strategic. I look forward to working with Mindtree Minds to contribute to the company's success in the journey ahead," Teredesai said.

Senthil Kumar was serving the role in the interim, after Pradip Menon quit as CFO in November last year.

Kumar will resume his responsibilities as the Finance Controller at Mindtree, the statement said.

