Kushinagar (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Police have lodged an FIR after a minor girl was allegedly abducted from the Barwapatti police station area in Kushinagar district, officials said on Thursday.

The girl's father claimed that his daughter was kidnapped three days ago after she went out to the fields, police said.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl's family on Wednesday, a man identified as Shahid alias Golden allegedly lured the girl and took her with him.

One year back, the same person tried to elope with the girl, but the family managed to bring her back from the Dudhi area, the complaint said.

The girl's family members have also questioned the handling of the case by the police, accusing them of "lackluster response".

Circle Officer Amit Saxena from Tamkuhiraj said a special team has been formed to trace the missing girl after registering an FIR.

"Efforts are underway to rescue the minor girl and arrest the accused," Saxena said.

