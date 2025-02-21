Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said the incident took place on Thursday.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

