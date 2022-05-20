Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Friday said that its new sports utility vehicle codenamed Z101 will be known as 'Scorpio-N' and will be launched on June 27.

The current Scorpio which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and a cult brand will continue as the 'Scorpio Classic', the company said in a release.

Also Read | Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Launched in India at Rs 94,990.

"Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The all-new Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again," Veejay Nakra, President for the automotive division at M&M Ltd, said.

The latest SUV to be produced at the company's Chakan manufacturing facility has been engineered ground-up to meet the aspirations of the young and tech-savvy customers looking for a full-size authentic SUV.

Also Read | Vivo Y75 Debuts in India, Now Available for Sale.

It will come in both petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. It will be offered with a 4x4 option.

"With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the all-new Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of 'Explore the Impossible'," Nakra said.

The all-new Scorpio-N has been engineered and designed at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, according to R Velusamy, President for automotive technology and product development at M&M Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)