Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) CNG customers in Mumbai will soon get the fuel delivered at their doorsteps with energy distribution startup The Fuel Delivery signing a 'letter of intent' with the Mahanagar Gas Limited to set up mobile CNG stations in the city.

The 24x7 service will cater to all CNG-run auto rickshaws, cabs, private and commercial vehicles, school buses and other vehicles that use CNG, The Fuel Delivery said in a statement.

With the launch of the doorstep service, CNG customers will be able to refuel their vehicles without having to spend hours in queues at CNG stations.

The startup said it has received approval from MGL (Mahanagar Gas Limited) to operate two composite CNG Dispensing Units (CDUs) or mobile CNG stations in Mumbai, to begin with.

The service will start in the next three months from Sion and Mahape in Mumbai and gradually it will be extended to other parts of the city.

It also said MGL's CDU has followed due processes and completed trial runs after receiving initial clearance from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

This is the first time in the country that a startup is going to launch a mobile CNG station, according to the statement.

"After successfully carrying out the doorstep delivery of diesel across the country, we are taking a step forward by announcing the CNG doorstep delivery," said Rakshit Mathur, founder-CEO, The Fuel Delivery.

The doorstep delivery of CNG will give a significant push to the vehicle owners to shift to CNG, and refuel their vehicles at the ease and comfort of their place closer to their homes or office, he said.

Mumbai consumes around 43 lakh kilogram of CNG per year through over five-lakh CNG-run vehicles, while the city has only 223 stations, the company said.

The IoT-based startup delivers diesel to industries such as real estate, hospitality, retail, logistics and warehousing, agriculture, among others.

It currently caters to more than 500 B2B (Business-to-Business) customers across segments.

With mobile CNG stations, The Fuel Delivery will expand its services in the B2C (Business-to-Customer) segment, the company said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)