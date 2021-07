Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) A monkey was electrocuted near a temple in Ram Nagar in Thane's Wagle Estate area, a civic official said on Saturday.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the civic body's regional disaster management cell, said the incident happened at 8:30pm on Friday and the carcass was handed over to forest department staff for disposal as per norms.

