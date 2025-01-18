New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Montra Electric on Saturday said it has launched an electric small commercial vehicle and three-wheeler to expand its product portfolio.

At the auto expo here, the company has launched a commercial vehicle EVIATOR with a gross vehicle weight of 3.5 tonnes and Super Cargo (e3-Wheeler).

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The three-wheeler, it said, is a 15-minute full charging option and is suited for a variety of applications both for fleet operators and individual entrepreneurs.

"Our expanding dealer network assures uptime across the nation," it added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)