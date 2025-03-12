Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) A dedicated manufacturing plant for producing electric small and light commercial vehicles by Montra Electric, the e-SCV division of TIVOLT Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd, was inaugurated near the city, the company announced on Wednesday.

Montra Electric is part of TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd and the Chennai-headquartered diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group. It offers electric heavy commercial vehicles, small commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, and tractors.

The new facility, located in Ponneri, about 35 km from the city, spans 5 lakh sq ft and has an annual production capacity of 50,000 units. It will cater to both small and light commercial vehicle segments, the company said in a statement.

Tube Investments of India Ltd Executive Chairman Arun Murugappan inaugurated the facility in the presence of TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd Managing Director Jalaj Gupta and Tivolt Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd CEO Saju Nair.

"TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd is proud to inaugurate its first dedicated e-SCV plant in Tamil Nadu. We remain committed to innovative and sustainable clean mobility solutions. As we prepare for the future, we are determined to contribute meaningfully to India's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070," Murugappan said after inaugurating the facility.

The plant has been designed to efficiently meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions in the country.

The facility will primarily manufacture the e-SCV 'EVIATOR,' which offers a range of 245 km. The vehicle boasts the highest power output in its category at 80 kW and a torque of 300 Nm. It also comes with an extended warranty of up to seven years or 2.5 lakh km, ensuring reliability and longevity.

"This facility is a testament to our vision of delivering cutting-edge, high-performance e-SCVs. The launch of this plant not only strengthens our production capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to providing industry-leading EV solutions," Gupta said.

With this expansion, Montra Electric reaffirms its commitment to driving the future of sustainable logistics and mobility in India, the company added.

