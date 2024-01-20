Mangaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) Three people have been arrested on charges of assaulting a young couple of different faiths near Kadri park in the city on January 19.

According to Police sources, a group of youth followed the couple, both nursing students, and allegedly questioned them about their identity and purpose of visit. They used abusive words against the couple and allegedly assaulted the boy.

On getting information, police reached the spot and arrested three persons, identified as Nithin (18), Harsha (18) and a 17-year-old boy.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Mangaluru East police station.

