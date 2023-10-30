New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Monday pitched for using technologies of developed and developing nations to address the problem of global food wastage estimated at 3 billion tonnes.

Addressing the international workshop on food loss and waste prevention in the South Asian region, the minister said social organizations need to play a vital role in spreading awareness among various stakeholders and also should practice the methods to minimise food wastage.

Also Read | National Unity Day 2023 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary.

She said, South Asia is a major producer and consumer of food and it is both moral responsibility and economic necessity to reduce the food loss and wastage, according to an official statement.

Food wastage is not only a direct loss to the consumers but also has bearings on the environment and supporting economies, she added.

Also Read | Sarwat Karim Ansari Dies: Uttarakhand BSP MLA Passes Away at 66 in Delhi Hospital, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses Grief.

Karandlaji called for identifying the primary reasons of food loss and waste; focus on education and awareness among all the stakeholders; efficient harvest and storage; smart distribution; industry involvement; donation and food banks; innovation in food packaging, etc.

Germany-based Thunen Institute Research Director Stefan Lange said mitigating and preventing food loss and food waste is the biggest and most effective lever to ensure that food reaches the needy.

He further informed that a "collaboration initiative on food losses and food wastes" has been functioning to promote the global exchange of research results and practical experience in fighting food losses and waste.

"The government of India can play a vital role in influencing all neighbouring countries in initiating individual as well as collaborative efforts to curb food loss and waste," he added.

Clementine O'Connor of the United Nations Environment Programme, pointed out that pandemic, climate change and wars also have serious bearing on food loss and wastage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)