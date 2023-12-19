Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Rajasthan's hill tourist destination Mount Abu was recorded below the freezing point at minus one degree Celsius for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

In Mount Abu, layers of snow were seen on the grass, flowers, leaves and windshields of vehicles. Tourists who reached the spot were seen strolling around in warm clothes, enjoying the weather.

At other places in the state, night temperatures fell by two to three degrees Celsius. Fatehpur in Sikar recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. Churu recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius, Sikar 5.5 degrees Celsius, Pilani and Bhilwara 6.4 degrees each, Banasthali 7.7 degrees Celsius, Dabok (Udaipur) 7.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, during this period, 8.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Baran's Anta, 8.4 in Chittorgarh, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Alwar and 9 degrees Celsius in the capital Jaipur.

During this period, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 20 degrees Celsius and 26.1 degrees Celsius.

A spokesperson of the Meteorological Department said that due to the influence of a weak western disturbance on December 22, there is a possibility of cloudy sky in some parts of the state.

During this period, there is a possibility of light rain or drizzle at isolated places in Jodhpur, Bikaner division and Shekhawati region. The probability of rain in the remaining parts is very less.

He said that there is a possibility of a slight drop in the minimum temperature from December 23-24 and the weather will remain mainly dry in most parts of the state. --

