Indore, Sep 20 (PTI) The authorities have suspended drug manufacturing licenses of 15 units for allegedly using cannabis in the making of munakka (raisins) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Tuesday.

Irregularities were found in the stock records of cannabis at these units, which gave rise to suspicion that they were procuring the substance in an illegal manner and it is being used for making ayurvedic medicines, Collector Manish Singh said.

“The license of 15 units was suspended by the Ayush department's drug controller after it was found that they were mixing cannabis while producing munakka, which is being used as a cheap intoxicant by several people,” Singh said.

During investigations, it was found in the samples of cannabis-mixed-munakka that the contents mentioned on the packaging were not as per the prescribed ayurvedic formula, he said.

Few munakka products were being advertised as ayurvedic medicines for digestion and as aphrodisiacs, the collector added.

