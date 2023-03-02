New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Zicuro Technologies on Thursday said it has been selected by Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) as its technology partner.

Zicuro will help the stock exchange in implementation and maintenance of the MSEI investor complaint redressal module, the company said in a statement.

The module facilitates the resolution of complaints of investors (clients) against the members and listed companies, as well as tackling arbitration proceedings under the exchange's arbitration framework, it added.

"Our expertise in fintech solutions will help the stock exchange (MSEI) to provide a seamless experience to its clients and enhance the overall efficiency of its operations," Abhishek Bansal, promoter of Zicuro and also founder of Abans group said.

Zicuro is the fintech arm of Abans group.

