Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) The city airport on Saturday conducted a mock drill along with multiple internal and external holders to assess its security preparedness at the facility, according to a statement.

As part of this, the private airport operator carried out a full-scale bomb threat drill for about 1.35 hours from 1.02 pm on Saturday without causing any inconvenience to passengers or any impact on the facility's operations, it said.

The mock drill was conducted at terminal-2 (T2) wherein the airport received an intimation about a bomb threat during the afternoon hours. Conducted as a surprise drill, it tested not only the airport's disaster response system, but also its calm coordination to avert the crisis, the airport operator said.

The airport organises emergency mock drills on a time-to-time basis to assess the alertness, efficiency and preparedness of the airport staff.

Simulated exercise is also a part of the efforts to improve the safety measures which are highly critical in cases of a threat to the life of passengers and employees.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization and DGCA regulations, all airports and airlines globally are required to conduct a full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise once every two years.

“The mock-drill is a very important exercise to keep our disaster management systems updated and on point. With the airport looking at digital transformations of a whole new level, we expect to bring down our response times even further,” said a Mumbai Airport spokesperson.

