New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Muthoot Finance on Monday said it has tied up with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance to offer COVID-19 insurance cover of up to Rs 1 lakh against gold loan.

Muthoot Finance Ayush Gold Loan is an exclusive initiative of Muthoot Group through which they will provide complimentary COVID-19 insurance cover to their eligible customers, it said in a release.

This cover however will be available only for the customers availing gold loan under the Super Loan scheme, it added.

"As a part of our ongoing customer loyalty programme and social commitment, we are providing the customers insurance coverage with an objective to build confidence and help move ahead in life without any fear," Muthoot Finance Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said.

Jagjeet Singh Siddhu, EVP & Head, Multi-channel distribution, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company said offering such insurance product is extremely relevant in these times.

