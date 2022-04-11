New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) MyShubhLife, a full stack financial services platform, on Monday said it has secured a Rs 100 crore funding from Tokyo-based Gojo & Company, which will help the company grow its lending business.

MyShubhLife has closed a funding of Rs 100 crore from Gojo & Company, Inc. (Gojo), a global investment holding company focused on enabling technology-driven financial inclusion across emerging markets, it said in a release.

The fresh investment will help MyShubhLife grow its non-bank lending book and increase disbursements through its co-lending partners, the company said.

MyShubhLife will utilise the funds to further expand its footprint with more corporate and large platform partnerships, invest in technology and enlarge its talent pool to offer a seamless, financially inclusive programme for the next half billion.

Company founders Monish Anand and Rahul Sekar said that since inception, the company has focused on lending and risk management.

Sanjay Gandhi, co-founder and chief investment officer, Gojo, said that MyShubhLife is the group's first digital lending firm and ninth partner.

The Bengaluru-based company had earlier raised around Rs 115 crore from investors like Pravega Ventures, SRI Capital, Saama Capital, BeeNext, Omidyar Network, Flourish Ventures and Patamar Capital.

