Bhopal, Nov 12 (PTI) Incense sticks manufacturer Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) is planning to tie up with cowsheds in Madhya Pradesh as part of its initiative Gauved, in which it uses cow's waste to make products.

"After successfully having tie-ups with gaushalas (cowsheds) in Maharashtra, the company is thinking of having similar arrangements in Madhya Pradesh to generate employment for the people and to conserve cows, which are worshipped in the country," the company's Director Ankit Agrawal told PTI on Thursday.

Gauved is an initiative of MDPH to support cows and shelter them by using their waste to make products.

Agrawal claimed that its product Gauved Sambrani Cup, made out of cow dung, is enriched with various health and spiritual benefits.

It is available in the fragrances of Guggal and Loban, enhancing its relaxing components, he added.

The company at its manufacturing facility in Indore employs, out of which 80 per cent are women.

MDPH holds over 15 per cent of the market share in the organised incense stick industry.

It also exports to countries such as the US, Brazil, Ethiopia, Netherlands, Australia and Malaysia.

Zed Black, the company's premium brand, has been consistently recording double-digit growth in volume by processing over 3 crore incense sticks and selling over 15 lakh packs every day.

MDPH is into the business of agarbatti, dhoopbatti, dhoop cones, dhoop sticks, essential oils and hawan samagri, he added.

