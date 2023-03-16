Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) Automotive aftermarket digital platform provider myTVS has selected the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to unify its operations and improve business efficiency, a top official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Shares of Eight Adani Group Firms Settle With Gains; Adani Enterprises Rallies Over 5%.

With the Oracle Fusion Applications for finance and supply chain, myTVS, part of the USD 2 billion TVS Mobility group, would be able to integrate and digitalize processes, enhance business insights and improve decision making to support future expansion.

Also Read | India's Exports Dip 8.8% to USD 33.88 Billion in February 2023.

"myTVS is a leading digital aftermarket AI platform that provides a unique business model by decoupling customer value chain and delivers digital services to three million customers, 20,000 retailers and 25,000 garages across the country. We needed to integrate data across all our brick and mortar stores, and digital platforms to improve real-time insights, optimize business processes and reduce costs," myTVS managing director G Srinivasa Raghavan said.

"With Oracle Fusion Applications, we can standardize processes and create a single source of truth to improve the speed and quality of decisions and enable our organisation to quickly respond to changes in supply and demand," he said.

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), myTVS would be able to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management would help to improve speed and accuracy in reporting, he said.

The Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing would give its supply chain users real-time visibility into inventory across various distribution centres and in transit streamline the procurement process.

"As an industry leader in the world's fastest growing automotive market, myTVS is in a strong position to capitalise on growing demand for aftermarket services", Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific, senior vice president, cloud applications Adrian Johnston said.

"With the depth and breadth of Oracle Fusion Applications and continuous quarterly updates, myTVS would be able to increase efficiency and reduce costs as it scales up operations," he said.

The project was implemented by PricewaterhouseCoopers, a long time member of the Oracle Partner Network.

Oracle Fusion Applications helps organisations take advantage of the cloud to standardise processes and manage financial, supply chain, human resource and customer data on a single integrated cloud platform, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)