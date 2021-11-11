Kohima, Nov 11 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported a seven fresh COVID-19 cases, three less than in the previous day, taking the caseload due to the pandemic to 31,966, a government official said.

Also Read | Life Insurance Plans That Provide Highly Competitive Premium Rates For Their Customers.

Of the seven fresh cases, six were detected from Dimapur district and one in Kohima district.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8 3GB+32GB Variant Launched in India at 9,299; Specifications & Features.

With no fatality due to the disease during the day, the toll stood at 692, the official said.

At least six positive patients recuperated from the infection on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 30,052, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in Nagaland is currently at 94.01 per cent.

Nagaland now has 172 cases, while 1,050 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 4,01,429 samples tests have so far been conducted for the infection, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,29,426 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,15,863 people till Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)