Nagaon/Guwahati, Dec 13 (PTI) A person was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam's Nagaon district, while carcasses of two pachyderms, suspected to have been poisoned, were recovered near Kaziranga National Park, forest department officials said on Monday.

Also Read | iQOO 9 Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online, Launch Expected Next Year.

The 55-year-old man was killed by the elephant at Dagaon area of Nagaon district when he was going to work on Monday morning.

The victim died on the spot and locals informed the police and forest officials, who rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Asus Chromebook CX1101 With Intel Celeron N4020 Processor Launched in India at Rs 19,999.

It is suspected that the wild elephant had come out of Laokhoa wildlife sanctuary in search of food and destroyed the nearby paddy fields before trampling the man to death, the officials said.

The locals protested against the local forest authorities for not taking steps to save the lives and properties of poor villagers in attacks by wild elephants.

In another incident carcasses of two elephants were found in Karbi Anglong district bordering Kaziranga National Park on Sunday.

The carcasses of a pregnant elephant and a male calf were found at Borbheta Gaon bordering Eeastern Assam Wildlife Division, an official release said on Monday.

The postmortem of the carcasses and preliminary investigation showed that the cause of the deaths was due to suspected poisoning.

The forest authorities have filed cases under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the release added,

Assam has witnessed increased human-elephant conflict in recent times. A total 61 films have died this year so far in attacks by elephants, a forest department official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)