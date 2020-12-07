New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Digital engineering and technology solutions firm Nagarro on Monday said it is looking at recruiting about 1,000 persons globally in the next few months, with majority from India.

Nagarro has a strong presence in India with over 6,000 employees across its offices in Gurugram, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. Globally, it has about 8,500 persons.

"Globally, we have about 1,000 positions open right now, and a large fraction of these will be from India.

"We have been growing organically (globally) at 15 per cent and we expect this pace to continue in 2021 and the India team makes a significant contribution to this growth," Nagarro SE co-founder Manas Fuloria told PTI.

The company's revenue stood at 400 million euros in 2019 with Europe accounting for 57 per cent, Americas was 33 per cent and 10 per cent was from the rest of the world (including India). Nagarro does not disclose country-specific revenue.

Nagarro has offices in 25 countries globally with major centres in Romania, Austria, Germany, India, Mexico, the UAE and the US. Founded in 1996, Nagarro was taken over by the German technology group Allgeier SE in 2011.

Talking about the hiring plans, Fuloria said the roles being offered include product and engineering, design and business analysis roles.

"Historically, we have been hiring from campuses across the country but we are now looking at ramping up lateral hiring as well. India has a huge talent pool that global companies, including us, are leveraging. India is playing a critical role in our growth story," he said.

Nagarro offers solutions to companies across various industries including automotive, banking and insurance, gaming and entertainment, life sciences and healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and travel and logistics.

