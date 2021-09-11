Nagpur, Sep 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur allegedly by his friend after the two consumed liquor and had an argument, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Get 120Hz Refresh Rate, Pinstripe Design: Report.

The incident took place on Friday night and a police official said Akash Puri (25) had been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death Ajay Bharati.

Also Read | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped To Go Official Next Month: Report.

Yashodhara Nagar police were probing further, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)