Nashik, Mar 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik touched 4,75,951 on Sunday with the detection of six cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

Also Read | ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Post of Social Security Officer at esic.nic.in; Check Details Here.

So far, 4,66,943 people have been discharged post recovery, including 23 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 109, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)