New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Saturday said its wholly-owned arm Natco Pharma Inc has completed the USD 18 million (nearly Rs 135 crore) acquisition of US-based Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Dash is a front-end pharmaceutical sales, marketing and distribution entity in the US, which is expected to have net sales of approximately USD 15 million for the financial year ending December 2021, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"This acquisition provides Natco with a platform to engage with its customers directly in the USA, which is the largest pharmaceutical market in the world," it added.

Last month, the company had stated that its board of directors have approved the acquisition of Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC through one of its subsidiaries, thereby gaining 100 per cent control.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Dash had net revenue of USD 11.13 million, it added.

