New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The road transport and highways ministry has constructed 1,470 km of national highways in the current financial year so far, an increase of 73.5 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

The ministry in a tweet said it had constructed 847 km of highway in the April-May 2021 period.

The ministry awarded national highway projects of 663 km till May-end, compared with 747 km in May 2020, it added. HRS hrs

