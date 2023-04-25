Amaravati, Apr 25 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) will hold the National Lok Adalat on May 13 across the State, aimed at settling a plethora of pending cases, said its Member Secretary M Babitha on Tuesday.

Babitha, who is also District and Sessions Judge said the Lok Adalat has been scheduled under the directions of the Chief Justice of the High Court and Patron-in-Chief of APSLSA and others Judges to resolve criminal compoundable cases, money suits, cheque bounce cases, family disputes, property disputes and others.

"The Lok Adalat award is final and no appeal lies," said Babitha in a statement.

She called on people to come forward to amicably settle their cases.

