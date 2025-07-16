New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Digital gaming and e-sports firm Nazara Technologies' shareholding in its subsidiary Nodwin will fall below 50 per cent after a fresh funding round, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Nodwin Gaming has intimated to Nazara about its proposal to raise fresh capital from certain existing shareholders to pursue aggressive growth in its esports and youth media business.

"The company, in line with its sharper strategic focus on core gaming IPs, has decided not to participate in the proposed capital raise by Nodwin. Consequently, the proposed capital raise will result in the shareholding of the Company in Nodwin falling below 50 per cent," Nazara said in the filing.

Nodwin is an e-sports platform of Nazara which owns properties like Dreamhack, Comic Con.

Nazara held a 52.1 per cent stake in Nodwin Gaming in 2023-24.

Nodwin had posted revenue of Rs 523.8 crore in the financial year 2025.

"The Company will remain the largest shareholder in Nodwin even post de-subsidiarisation, and Nodwin will be reclassified as an associate of the Company," Nazara said.

