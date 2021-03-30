New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Shares of Nazara Technologies made a stellar market debut on Tuesday, and closed with a premium of over 44 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,101.

The stock listed at Rs 1,971, registering a huge gain of 79.01 per cent from the issue price on BSE. During the day, it jumped 84 per cent to Rs 2,026.90. Later, it closed at Rs 1,576.80, a gain of 43.21 per cent.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,990, a jump of 80.74 per cent. It finally closed higher by 44.59 per cent at Rs 1,592.

In traded volume terms, 8.37 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 74.91 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

Its market valuation was at Rs 4,801.80 crore on the BSE.

Driven by high demand from institutional investors, Nazara Technologies initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 175.46 times earlier this month.

The company, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.

The Rs 583-crore initial public offer was in a price range of Rs 1,100-1,101 per share.

