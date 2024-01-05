New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The NCRTC will provide driving training to women homemakers in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, in a bid to enhance their livelihoods and economic independence, the government body said on Thursday.

Under the programme, around 500 women aged between 18 to 35 are being given driving lessons in separate batches, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation said.

"This initiative has been undertaken with an objective of enabling the women participants so that they can enhance their livelihoods and be economically independent," read the statement.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is a joint venture company of the Government of India and the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Earlier, an awareness campaign was also carried out for the women in various neighbourhoods of Ghaziabad through surveys, emphasising the idea of becoming economically self-reliant by learning to drive, it said.

On the basis of this survey, a list of women interested in learning to drive was compiled.

The women will be trained in collaboration with the Maruti Motor Training Centre. It will be conducted in four phases over 21 days (one hour daily), the statement said.

"In the initial phase, for about four to five days, women are given classroom training to acquaint them with the rules of driving and precautions to be taken while driving. Following this, in the second phase, technical information about vehicles is provided for 2-3 days.

"Subsequently, in the third phase, they are taught to maintain control while driving through simulators for four to five days.

"Finally, in the last phase, women are being guided to practise driving on the roads in a controlled environment. Additionally, NCRTC is assisting these women participants in obtaining a learning licence for driving," the statement added.

