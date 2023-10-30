New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has floated a fresh tender to revamp the Shivaji Stadium bus terminus and the work will take at least three years to complete, officials said on Monday.

According to NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay, the redeveloped bus terminus will comprise modern and eco-friendly green buildings made using fly ash bricks, thick glass to reduce energy consumption, a dual distribution system for potable water supply, a sewage treatment plant and solar panels among other advanced facilities.

He said the building will comprise a ground floor, two storeys above it and two basements.

The official added that the total height of the building will be 14.85 metres. The two basements will be able to accommodate 113 cars with multiple e-charging stations.

On the ground floor, there will be space for efficient movement of buses. Pick-and-drop points for multi-modal transport facilities such as auto-rickshaws and cabs will also be created, he said.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 63.86 crore and it will be completed in three years, Upadhyay said.

The tender will open on November 30 while the work is likely to be awarded by March 31 next year, with a completion date of March 30, 2027, the officials said.

The building will also have a food stall space, in addition to a commercial zone.

Upadhyay informed that a separate taxi service drop-off zone will be made. To avoid congestion, there will be separate passages for entry and exit of buses. For the convenience of visitors, there will be pedestrian walkways and sitting areas.

He said these features are in tandem with the NDMC's mission to become the first urban local body to fully switch to green energy by 2025.

"To give an aesthetic look to the complex, NDMC will use granite flooring, wood plastic composite doors and windows, install stainless steel railings and false ceilings," the official added.

