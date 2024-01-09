New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to hire 28 electric vehicles for official use for a period of five years, officials said on Tuesday.

The civic body is already using electric vehicles for official purposes and has plans to switch to only using them in a phased manner.

The NDMC has floated a tender for hiring Tata Nexon EV or any other equivalent EV with drivers. The estimated cost of the hiring of the vehicles is Rs 3.36 crore.

"The NDMC is working to adopt electric vehicles for official purpose. We have plans to switch to only electric vehicles in a phased manner. This is a step in that direction," said an official.

In his budget speech, NDMC chairman Amit Yadav had also spoken about adopting electric vehicles.

"We have already made a policy to switch to only electric vehicles in a phased manner and have augmented echarging points to support use of electric vehicles. NDMC is steadfastly committed to achieving these goals as part of its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability," he had said.

According to the tender documents, the date of purchase of e-vehicle provided should be not more than one month old.

"The e-vehicles will be inspected before finalization of contract by the office of the Executive Engineer (Mech). The e-vehicles to be provided by the agency(s) should be in perfectly good and sound condition mechanically and suitable for use by Senior Officers /Directors / Secretary / Chairperson, etc," a document read.

The e-vehicles supplied should be fitted with all modern features, according to the documents.

The tender document also mandates that the electric vehicles should be fitted with GPS/E-Vehicle Tracking Devices.

In the 2024-25 financial year, the NDMC plans to acquire electric bikes or scooters for short distance mobility of field staff, the official added.

"There are plans to acquire 100 such vehicles in the first phase. The details of acquiring those vehicles and the financial costs are being worked out," he added.

