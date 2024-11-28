New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday stressed the need to boost the availability of quality seeds to farmers at an affordable rate through public-private partnerships.

The minister inaugurated the 13th National Seed Congress (NSC) 2024 virtually.

The three-day Congress is being held at the International Rice Research Institute South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) in Varanasi. Over 700 delegates, including experts, policymakers, industry leaders, research scholars, and farmers, are attending the event to deliberate on key issues and advancements in the seed sector.

According to an official statement, Chouhan highlighted India's growing leadership in the global seed sector. He emphasised the importance of leveraging India's biodiversity, research capacity, and innovative technologies to meet the challenges posed by climate change and food security.

The National Seed Congress provides a vital platform for exchanging knowledge, fostering partnerships, and driving innovation to strengthen seed systems, he said, adding that the event reflects India's commitment to ensuring food security, addressing climate challenges, and empowering smallholder farmers with access to quality seeds.

"I encourage the experts and participants to develop actionable strategies to make seeds more accessible, affordable, and impactful through strengthened public-private partnerships," Chouhan said.

Surya Pratap Shahi, Agriculture Minister of Uttar Pradesh, highlighted the achievement of the farm sector in his state.

"Uttar Pradesh has a rich tradition of advancing agriculture and is honoured to host this Congress in Varanasi. This event allows us to align with cutting-edge innovations and promote sustainable practices that reach every farmer," Shahi said.

"Our plans for 200 seed parks, alongside increased oilseed and millet cultivation, will bolster Uttar Pradesh's agricultural leadership," he added.

Devesh Chaturvedi, Union Agriculture Secretary, emphasised prioritising the seed sector to make Indian agriculture more competitive.

