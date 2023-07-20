New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix has put an end to password sharing outside of households in India and will shoot emails to members who are indulging in the practice.

Netflix will be notifying users via email if they share passwords outside of their household, the company informed in a blog post on Thursday.

"Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India," the company said, attaching an email screenshot.

The email gives users options to transfer profiles to a different paid membership.

In a letter to shareholders Wednesday, the company addressed account sharing in nations like Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya and India, where paid account sharing was not implemented.

"In these markets, we are not offering an extra member option given that we have recently cut prices in ... these countries," the letter said.

The company also announced its Q2 results on July 19, posting a 3 per cent year-on-year revenue growth.

