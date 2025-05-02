Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday hailed the new education policy and said that it was in alignment with Indian traditions and values, according to a statement.

The governor said that Indian ancient knowledge provides a modern vision of the world.

He was addressing the national workshop on 'Role of Teachers and Educational Institutions in the Implementation of National Education Policy' organised at Govind Guru Tribal University under the joint aegis of Commissionerate College Education-Rajasthan and Shiksha Sanskritik Utthan Nyas, the statement read.

Bagde called for developing creative qualities and intellectual capacity in the students through the new education policy.

He said that the new education policy is not only important in making India a developed nation but also in making the country 'Vishwa Guru' again.

Describing the important role of teachers and educational institutions in the implementation of the new education policy, he said that 'Acharya' is the one who presents ideals through his conduct, the statement read.

The programme was also addressed by National Secretary of National Secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan, New Delhi, Dr Atul Kothari.

