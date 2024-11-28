New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A new study has revealed genes that are common to both language and music rhythm abilities, offering new insights into the biological basis shared between these human traits.

Published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, the study found that sixteen regions of the human genome-- the complete DNA sequence of a person-- are shared by both rhythm and language.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

Researchers, including those from Vanderbilt University in the US, indicated that genetic variants in these regions could affect gene expression in brain cells.

Information in one's genes translate into observable behaviour and traits via gene expression.

Also Read | From Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana and Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, Know All About Women-Centric Cash Schemes, Monthly Allowances, Status and Benefits.

The datasets used for analysis included those obtained from 23andMe, a US-based genomics and biotechnology company, which involved more than a million individuals.

The researchers found that genetic variants known to increase the risk of impairments in rhythm processing were also associated with a higher likelihood of dyslexia, a learning disability that affects reading, writing, and spelling.

"The results revealed 16 pleiotropic loci (locations of genes on chromosomes) jointly associated with rhythm impairment and dyslexia, highlighting intricate shared genetic and neurobiological architectures," the authors wrote.

Pleiotropy is a phenomenon, in which a gene variant is responsible for multiple traits simultaneously.

The study also found that the reverse was also true: genetic variants linked to more accurate rhythm skills were associated with better performance on language and reading tests, such as higher grades in foreign language classes.

The results suggest a "complex genetic and neurobiological architecture" shared by musical rhythm and the capacity for learning and maintaining human language, said senior author Reyna Gordon, an associate professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Potential future applications of this research could include detecting genetic risk factors and personalising treatments based on an individual's genetic inclinations of impairments in rhythm and language (during childhood), the researchers noted. PTI KRS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)