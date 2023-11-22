Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) Peeved at the enormous delay in executing the Bangaluru Suburban Rail Project, an NGO working towards improving mobility in Bengaluru has decided to start a 'countdown clock'.

Agitated over the enormous delay in the completion of the project, Citizens for Citizens (C4C) started this initiative to remind the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) that there should be some headway in the project.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

According to Rajkumar Dugar, founder and convener of C4C, the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project was sanctioned on October 21, 2020 and 37 out of the 72 months stipulated for commissioning of the four BSRP corridors are over.

"We have decided to start a 'Countdown Clock' for this extremely important project since the pace of on-ground work until now is pathetic. With about 53 per cent of stipulated time over, the amount of work done until now is just about four per cent (C-1 - zero per cent; C-2 - less than 16 per cent; C-3 - zero per cent; C-4 - zero per cent)," Dugar said in a statement.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

He underlined the need for a full time managing director in the K-RIDE who can work dedicatedly to complete the project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)