New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The NHRC has sought a probe into an organ trafficking racket in Haryana and Rajasthan over a media report on alleged illicit transplant operations in the two states.

According to the report, the Health department of Haryana conducted a raid at a hotel in Gurugram Sector-39 and found a Bangladeshi national who had undergone a kidney removal procedure at a hospital in Jaipur under "suspicious" financial arrangements.

The Bangladeshi national, believed to have no "blood relation" with the recipient, admitted to participating in the transplant procedure for a financial reward of Rs 4 lakh in Bangladeshi currency.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), taking suo motu cognisance of the report, noted that if these allegations are true, they constitute a grave violation of human rights and contravene India's Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994, as amended in 2011.

The NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretaries of Haryana and Rajasthan and the directors general of police of both the states, requesting a comprehensive report within four weeks.

The report should detail the current status of police investigations, including any arrests made in connection with the organ trafficking case.

It has also sought information on the measures being implemented or planned to combat the illicit trade in human organs and ensure swift legal action against those involved.

