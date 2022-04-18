Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Global information services company NielsenIQ's new capability centre and technology hub was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Monday.

The 2,000-seater hub is the largest one in the world for NielsenIQ and it would cater to a global clientele and focus on digital transformation with artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics at the core, a company statement said.

The new centre would provide job opportunities to 2,500 people in areas including data sciences, a state government release said.

Reiterating its commitment for India, NielsenIQ said it would open two more hubs, in Pune and Vadodara later this week and the three hubs together would create a 5,000-plus capacity.

The Chennai capability centre is among the six globally and the first among the three being inaugurated in India.

These centres will create large scale in-house capabilities across core applications and service operations with a greater focus on innovation, business outcomes and cross-functional collaboration, the company said.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology T Mano Thangaraj visited the office and lit a lamp.

The senior management team of NielsenIQ, led by Mohit Kapoor (Global Chief Technology Officer) participated.

The work performed out of the India hubs will service NielsenIQ globally. An Advent International portfolio company, NielsenIQ has operations in nearly 100 markets.

