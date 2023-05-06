Kottayam, May 6 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping a woman here of Rs 81 lakh, Kerala police said on Saturday.

The Cyber Cell wing of the Kerala police have apprehended the 26-year-old man who had cheated the woman hailing from Changanassery after befriending her through Facebook.

Police said the accused, using a fake name, befriended the woman in early 2021 and on August 15 of the same year, told her that a gift worth Rs 30 crore has been sent to her as their Independence Day gift.

Later, the woman received a call claiming to be from a diplomatic officer from Mumbai Customs and asked her to deposit Rs 22,000 to a bank account as Customs Duty.

Police said the woman was threatened to deposit more money in the following days and in July 2022, she approached the police with a complaint.

The cyber cell traced the accused to Delhi and arrested him.

