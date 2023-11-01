Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Tech-driven shipping aggregator NimbusPost on Wednesday announced the launch of its import services from Far East countries to India with a focus on the domestic SME segment and D2C brands in India.

With a primary focus on Fareast countries such as Hong Kong, China, South Korea, and Singapore, the company aims to streamline the import process, enabling Indian businesses to access high-quality products from across the world with unprecedented ease, NimbusPost said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

As part of these services, the company will provide the importers secure and efficient hub for handling imported goods through its 3000 sqft fully-equipped warehouse in Shenzhen (China) besides ensuring same-day first-mile pickups from all corners of China and Far East, guaranteeing that the products are on the move without delay, it said.

It would also provide streamlined customs clearance processes, both at the origin and destination, eliminating bottlenecks and reducing transit times.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

To ensure the fastest last-mile deliveries, NimbusPost said it has established partnerships with airlines for regular flights from China to India, making the process even more efficient.

"Our import services are a game-changer for SMEs and D2C brands, simplifying international trade complexities. Offering flexible end-to-end customs clearance, alongside local last-mile delivery, NimbusPost supports businesses seeking global expansion,” said Anindya Sundar Nandi, Vice President of International Business at NimbusPost.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)