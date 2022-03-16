New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Japanese auto major Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said it has appointed its senior executive Frank Torres as the new president of Indian operations.

Torres has also been appointed Region Divisional Vice President for Business Transformation in the AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania) region, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Odisha Tourism: Visit the 'Land of Temples' for Perfect Holi 2022 Weekend Getaway.

It also announced the appointment of Atsushi Najima, currently Managing Director Nissan Philippines, as Chief Financial Officer of Indian operations.

Effective April 1, Torres will become president of Indian operations while keeping his current responsibilities overseeing Nissan's European Regional Business Unit East (Russia) and Nissan's Spanish Industrial Operations reporting to Guillaume Cartier, Nissan AMIEO Chairperson, it said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Maharashtra Government Hikes Monthly Allowance for Orphans, Homeless Children to Rs 2,500 per Child.

He replaces Sinan Özkök, who had overseen the successful launch of its SUV Magnite in India and its export to overseas markets.

Torres had joined Nissan in Spain in 2007 as a Production Engineering Analyst and gradually rose to hold different leadership roles, including Region Divisional Vice President for Business Transformation and Alliance in 2021.

Nissan said Najima will be replacing Mark Davidson, who will become CFO COMPAS manufacturing plant in Mexico. Atsushi will be splitting his time between New Delhi and Chennai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)