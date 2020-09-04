New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) NLC India Ltd on Friday reported a 21 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 343.48 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 283.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, NLC India said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | International Day of Charity 2020: Know Date, History And Significance of The Day Celebrated to Raise Awareness And Give Platform For Charity Activities.

Consolidated income increased to Rs 3,065.80 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,330.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The company is engaged in mining and power generation.

Also Read | Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, Enjoy 20 5G Smartphones With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

It further said since power is an essential service, the management believes there is not much material impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the group.

However, the coal production target of Talabira-II and III coal mines for 2020-21 has been reduced from 1.25 million tonnes (MT) to 0.937 MT due to COVID-19, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)