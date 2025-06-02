New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) State-run NMDC aims to increase iron ore production by 22 per cent to 55 million tonnes in FY26, as part of its aggressive 100 million tonnes expansion plan by 2030, its CMD Amitava Mukherjee said.

The company had produced 45 million tonnes of iron ore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

"We have to increase production to 100 million tonnes by 2030 and we are on track. For the current fiscal, the plan is 55 million tonnes," Mukherjee told PTI in an interaction.

As per a regulatory filing on Monday, NMDC has reported a 45 per cent rise in iron ore output to 8.43 MT in April-May period of FY26, from 5.82 MT the company had produced in the same period of FY25.

When asked if Tata Steel, which is looking to have 40 MT capacity by 2030, is in discussions with his company to buy iron ore, he said NMDC is ready to supply the raw material to any steel maker to aid the country's 300 MT steel capacity target.

"Not just Tata (Steel), we will supply to anyone who places an order. We are there to supply iron ore and help steel players achieve the government's 300 MT target by 2030," Mukherjee said.

Tata Steel has initiated discussions with NMDC and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to secure future iron ore supplies, Tata Steel's Vice President, Raw Material, D B Sundara Ramam had told PTI earlier.

Ramam had said that a raw material plan has been carved out as leases of four mines -- Noamundi iron ore mine (being operated since 1925), Katamati and Khondbond (since 1933) and Joda East (1956) -- are expiring in March 2030.

For its planned 40 MTPA steel output, Tata Steel would require over 60 MT iron ore.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest producer of iron ore -- a key raw material used to manufacture steel.

