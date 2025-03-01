New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) State-owned NMDC on Saturday said that it has registered a 17.8 per cent increase in iron ore production at 4.62 million tonnes (MT) in February.

The company had produced 3.92 MT of iron ore in the corresponding month of previous fiscal year, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released at odishapolice.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

The company said that the figures are provisional.

The iron ore production in the April-February period rose to 40.49 MT over 40.24 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 1, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The sale of iron ore in February was at 3.98 MT, over 3.99 MT in February last fiscal.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company. The PSU alone caters around 20 per cent to the country's demand for the key steel-making raw material.

Since inception, the company has been involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals including copper, rock phosphate, limestone, magnesite, diamond, tungsten and beach sands amongst others in some of the most remote corners of the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)