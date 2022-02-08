New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) State-owned NMDC on Tuesday reported a marginal 2.8 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 2,048.40 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 on the back of higher expenses.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,108.05 crore for the year-ago period, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Apple Reportedly Considered Adding Face ID to 24-Inch M1 iMac.

However, the company's income during the quarter increased to Rs 6,026.68 crore, over Rs 4,460.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses during the third quarter rose to Rs 3,332.44 crore from Rs 1,650.56 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Also Read | Signal Now Allows Users To Change Phone Number Without Wiping Out Data.

The board approved "second interim dividend at the rate of Rs 5.73 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021-22."

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm under Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

It is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)