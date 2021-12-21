Coimbatore, Dec 21 (PTI) With the damaged railway track in the Mettualayam-Coonoor section of Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) being restored, the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam trains will resume from December 22, Railway officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Gives Birth in Tesla's Front Seat While on Autopilot.

The services had been cancelled for the last one month due to landslides and falling of boulders on the track, particularly near the Hillgrove railway station, due to heavy rains, leading to disappointment among the tourists.

Also Read | TCS, Wipro, HCL, Byjus, Toyota To Be Among 40 Companies To Take Part in Job Fair in Belagavi on December 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)