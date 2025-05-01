Noida, May 1 (PTI) The much-awaited Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar is set to miss its third deadline of May 15 set by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The new deadline for flight operations will be announced soon, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

The proposed airport has already missed two deadlines -- September 29, 2024 and April 25, 2025.

Singh on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with officials of the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), Tata Projects Limited and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).

He conducted a field inspection of the terminal building and other under-construction facilities at the site of Noida airport, also known as Jewar airport.

He stressed that this project is among the top priorities of the state government, and directed the officials to complete the remaining work soon.

The chief secretary also directed the officials to ensure regular review of the airport project and said no compromise should be made on the quality of construction.

"Jewar airport will give impetus to the economy of the state as well as create new employment and business opportunities," he said.

The officials of the YIAPL, Tata Projects Limited and NIAL apprised the chief secretary about the progress in construction of runway, terminal building, cargo facilities and other infrastructure.

In the meeting, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh, Gautam Budha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, and other officials from the respective departments were present.

