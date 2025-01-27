Noida, Jan 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl from Noida was found, a year after she was allegedly kidnapped. Police said on Monday a man was arrested for the crime and investigation has confirmed rape.

The girl's father had filed a missing person's report on January 2, 2024, saying her daughter had gone for tuitions and did not return.

Four days back, police traced the teenager. Her medical examination was done and the investigation report confirmed the rape, Assistant Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Singh said.

On Monday, police arrested a youth named Bablu Chauhan from near Sector 80 on charges of kidnapping and raping the teenager, the ACP said.

The accused was produced in the court, which sent him to 14 days in judicial custody, he said.

